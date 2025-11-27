Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Wisconsin vs Minnesota Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-118) | Minnesota: (+100)
- Spread: Wisconsin: -1.5 (-106) | Minnesota: +1.5 (-114)
- Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Wisconsin vs Minnesota Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Wisconsin is 6-5-0 this season.
- Wisconsin owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Wisconsin's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Minnesota has three wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Minnesota has played 11 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.
Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Badgers win (59.2%)
Wisconsin vs Minnesota Point Spread
Minnesota is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-114 odds), and Wisconsin, the favorite, is -106 to cover.
Wisconsin vs Minnesota Over/Under
The over/under for the Wisconsin versus Minnesota matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 37.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Wisconsin vs Minnesota Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Minnesota-Wisconsin, Minnesota is the underdog at +100, and Wisconsin is -118.
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Wisconsin
|13.4
|135
|22.0
|46
|42.8
|11
|Minnesota
|23.8
|97
|24.9
|69
|45.0
|11
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
