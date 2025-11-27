Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-118) | Minnesota: (+100)

Wisconsin: (-118) | Minnesota: (+100) Spread: Wisconsin: -1.5 (-106) | Minnesota: +1.5 (-114)

Wisconsin: -1.5 (-106) | Minnesota: +1.5 (-114) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Betting Trends

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 6-5-0 this season.

Wisconsin owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Wisconsin's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Minnesota has three wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

Minnesota has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Minnesota has played 11 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Badgers win (59.2%)

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Point Spread

Minnesota is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-114 odds), and Wisconsin, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Over/Under

The over/under for the Wisconsin versus Minnesota matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 37.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Minnesota-Wisconsin, Minnesota is the underdog at +100, and Wisconsin is -118.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wisconsin 13.4 135 22.0 46 42.8 11 Minnesota 23.8 97 24.9 69 45.0 11

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

