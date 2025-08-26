Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

On Thursday in college football, the Wisconsin Badgers are playing the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-1205) | Miami (OH): (+720)

Wisconsin: (-1205) | Miami (OH): (+720) Spread: Wisconsin: -17.5 (-110) | Miami (OH): +17.5 (-110)

Wisconsin: -17.5 (-110) | Miami (OH): +17.5 (-110) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Wisconsin had four wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

Wisconsin failed to notch a win ATS (0-2) as at least 17.5-point favorites last season.

There were six Wisconsin games (out of 12) that hit the over last season.

Miami (OH) covered the spread seven times in 14 games last year.

Miami (OH) did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 17.5 points or more last year.

Last season, six of Miami (OH)'s 14 games went over the point total.

Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Badgers win (72.9%)

Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Wisconsin is favored by 17.5 points against Miami (OH). Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, while Miami (OH) is -110.

Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

The over/under for the Wisconsin versus Miami (OH) game on Aug. 28 has been set at 39.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

Miami (OH) is the underdog, +720 on the moneyline, while Wisconsin is a -1205 favorite.

Wisconsin vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

The average implied total for the Badgers last season was 27.9 points, 1.1 fewer points than their implied total of 29 points in Thursday's game.

The RedHawks' average implied point total last season (26.8 points) is 15.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (11 points).

Wisconsin vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game day: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

