Wisconsin vs Campbell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Campbell Fighting Camels open their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center.

Wisconsin vs. Campbell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Campbell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (96.4%)

Wisconsin is a 20.5-point favorite over Campbell on Monday and the over/under is set at 150.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the contest.

Wisconsin vs. Campbell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin put together a 22-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Campbell compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread last year.

Wisconsin didn't cover the spread as a 20.5-point favorite or more last season, while Campbell covered as an underdog by 20.5 or more 50% of the time.

The Badgers did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (8-3-0) than they did in home games (8-9-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Fighting Camels had better results away (10-7-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Wisconsin vs. Campbell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin won 21 of the 26 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80.8%).

The Badgers won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4545 or shorter.

Last season, Campbell was the underdog 20 times and won eight, or 40%, of those games.

The Fighting Camels played as an underdog of +1600 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Wisconsin a 97.8% chance to win.

Wisconsin vs. Campbell Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Wisconsin was the 36th-ranked team in the nation (80.1 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 143rd (70.9 points allowed per game).

Wisconsin grabbed 33.1 rebounds per game and gave up 31.3 boards last year, ranking 111th and 187th, respectively, in the country.

At 14.5 assists per game last season, Wisconsin was 105th in the country.

Last year, Wisconsin was 19th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.2 per game) and ranked 331st in turnovers forced (9.6).

Campbell posted 70.2 points per game (275th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 67.8 points per contest (55th-ranked).

Last year Campbell pulled down 28.9 rebounds per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Campbell ranked 196th in the country with 13.4 assists per game.

Campbell averaged 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

