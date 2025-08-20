2025 Wisconsin Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Wisconsin Badgers' upcoming 2025 schedule includes what should be a tough bout against Ohio State on Oct. 18. Find the rest of the Badgers' college football schedule below.

Wisconsin 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Miami (OH) Aug. 28 - Badgers (-17.5) 39.5 2 Middle Tennessee Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Alabama Sept. 13 - - - 4 Maryland Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Michigan Oct. 4 - - - 7 Iowa Oct. 11 - - - 8 Ohio State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Wisconsin 2025 Schedule Insights

Wisconsin is playing the fourth-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this season (86), the Badgers have the fourth-toughest schedule in college football.

Wisconsin will have the fourth-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (74).

The Badgers' schedule in 2025 features 10 returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Wisconsin has a schedule that features 10 games in 2025 against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (five of those teams won nine or more games and one of them picked up less than four wins).

Wisconsin Betting Insights (2024)

Wisconsin put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of six of the Badgers' games last season went over the point total.

Wisconsin won all four of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

