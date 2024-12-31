Will Levis Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (199.3 yards allowed per game).

Considering Levis for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Levis this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Levis vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Passing Yards: 97.11

97.11 Projected Passing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.37

14.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Levis Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Levis is currently the 33rd-ranked fantasy player (125th overall), putting up 108.2 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

In his last three games, Levis has put up 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game), completing 45-of-81 passes for 469 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added zero rushing yards on five carries.

Levis has amassed 50.5 fantasy points (10.1 per game) in his last five games, completing 80-of-136 throws for 1,042 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 28 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The highlight of Levis' fantasy season was a Week 10 outburst versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (19.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Will Levis delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (-4.4 points) in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, passing for 89 yards and zero touchdowns with three picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed 10 players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Texans this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

A total of 29 players have caught a TD pass versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Texans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Will Levis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.