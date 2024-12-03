Will Levis Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (273.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Levis worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Levis vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 212.55

212.55 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.01

30.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Levis Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Levis is currently the 30th-ranked player in fantasy (81st overall), with 105.6 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Levis has tallied 47.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game), as he's compiled 785 yards on 53-of-92 passing with five touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 25 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Levis has connected on 87-of-142 passes for 1,055 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 74.3 total fantasy points (14.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 81 rushing yards on 25 attempts.

The highlight of Levis' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, when he tallied 19.1 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Will Levis delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (-0.5 points) in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, passing for 25 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Jaguars have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Jaguars have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

