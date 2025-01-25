FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

In NHL action on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Flames Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (28-16-4) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-184)Flames (+152)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (57.1%)

Wild vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Flames are -170 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +138.

Wild vs Flames Over/Under

  • Wild versus Flames, on January 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Wild vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -184 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup