NHL
Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
In NHL action on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames.
Wild vs Flames Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (28-16-4) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-184)
|Flames (+152)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (57.1%)
Wild vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Flames are -170 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +138.
Wild vs Flames Over/Under
- Wild versus Flames, on January 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Wild vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -184 favorite at home.