White Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals.

White Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago White Sox (57-93) vs. Washington Nationals (66-84)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2

White Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHW: (-124) | WSH: (+106)

CHW: (-124) | WSH: (+106) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

CHW: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

White Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger (White Sox) - 7-8, 3.61 ERA vs Joan Adon (Nationals) - 2-2, 5.92 ERA

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (7-8) for the White Sox and Adon (2-2) for the Nationals. Clevinger and his team have a record of 11-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Clevinger's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 5-2-0 against the spread when Adon starts. The Nationals are 4-2 in Adon's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

White Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (58.8%)

White Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -124 favorite despite being on the road.

White Sox vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the White Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +126 to cover the spread, and the White Sox are -152.

White Sox vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for White Sox-Nationals on September 18, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

White Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The White Sox have won in 21, or 50%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious 20 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 66 of their 147 opportunities.

In 147 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 72-75-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have a 53-81 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Washington has a 50-74 record (winning 40.3% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-72-4).

The Nationals have collected a 74-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has 138 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .262 with 71 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .531.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .261 with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 75th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Andrew Benintendi has a team-best OPS of .698, fueled by a slash line of .268/.332/.366 this season.

Benintendi enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .267 with a .312 OBP and 60 RBI for Chicago this season.

Jimenez takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has accumulated a slugging percentage of .471 and has 157 hits, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 40th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .242 with 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Joey Meneses has a team-best .403 slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .255 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

