What is the NFL Combine Schedule Today (2/27/25)? Defensive Lineman and Linebackers

The 2025 NFL Combine kicks off today, February 27th, as defensive linemen and linebackers are the first to run drills.

The action will begin at 3 p.m. (ET) from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with exclusive coverage available to watch on NFL Network or stream on NFL+.

What are the NFL Combine Workouts?

Here are some of the drills players will be doing today.

40-Yard Dash

Vertical Jump

Bench Press

Broad Jump

3-Cone

Shuttle

Curious to know what workouts matter most for defensive linemen and linebackers? Check out Jim Sannes' article over at FanDuel Research.

Players will also participate in physical evaluations, interviews, cognitive screenings, and more throughout the combine.

Who Will Participate in the NFL Combine?

Here is the full list of defensive linemen and linebackers participating in this year's NFL Combine, as reported by the NFL.

Defensive Linemen

Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland

Darius Alexander, Toledo

Tyler Baron, Miami

Tyler Batty, BYU

Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech

Yahya Black, Iowa

Warren Brinson, Georgia

Vernon Broughton, Texas

Jordan Burch, Oregon

Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

Abdul Carter, Penn State

Alfred Collins, Texas

Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Joshua Farmer, Florida State

Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

Mason Graham, Michigan

Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Mike Green, Marshall

Eric Gregory, Arkansas

Ty Hamilton, Ohio State

Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU

Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State

Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Cam Horsley, Boston College

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia

Jared Ivey, Mississippi

Cam Jackson, Florida

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Sai'vion Jones, LSU

Jah Joyner, Minnesota

DeAndre Jules, South Carolina

Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Steve Linton, Baylor

Sean Martin, West Virginia

Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

Walter Nolen, Mississippi

Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

Payton Page, Clemson

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

JJ Pegues, Mississippi

Jordan Phillips, Maryland

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina

Elijah Roberts, SMU

Que Robinson, Alabama

Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina

T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Elijah Simmons, Tennessee

Tim Smith, Alabama

Barryn Sorrell, Texas

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Junior Tafuna, Utah

Jay Toia, UCLA

JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Princely Umanmielen, Mississippi

David Walker, Central Arkansas

Deone Walker, Kentucky

CJ West, Indiana

Mykel Williams, Georgia

Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Linebackers

Eugene Asante, Auburn

Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Carson Bruener, Washington

Teddye Buchanan, Cal

Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Barrett Carter, Clemson

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky

Power Echols, North Carolina

Jay Higgins, Iowa

Shemar James, Florida

Kobe King, Penn State

Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina

Francisco Mauigoa, Miami

Jalen McLeod, Auburn

Kain Medrano, UCLA

Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi

Tyreem Powell, Rutgers

Karene Reid, Utah

Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

Cody Simon, Ohio State

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Jackson Woodard, UNLV

You can find a list of Combine participants and stats at FanDuel Research.

Where is the NFL Combine?

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. The Combine has happened in Indianapolis every year since 1987.

How to Watch the NFL Combine

There will be live coverage of the Combine available on NFL Network, which subscribers can access on your smartphone, tablet, or television through the NFL app or on NFL.com/watch.

The NFL Combine will also be available to stream across devices on NFL+ and Fubo.

Which futures stand out to you for the 2025 NFL season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.