What is the NFL Combine Schedule Today (2/27/25)? Defensive Lineman and Linebackers
The 2025 NFL Combine kicks off today, February 27th, as defensive linemen and linebackers are the first to run drills.
The action will begin at 3 p.m. (ET) from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with exclusive coverage available to watch on NFL Network or stream on NFL+.
What are the NFL Combine Workouts?
Here are some of the drills players will be doing today.
- 40-Yard Dash
- Vertical Jump
- Bench Press
- Broad Jump
- 3-Cone
- Shuttle
Curious to know what workouts matter most for defensive linemen and linebackers? Check out Jim Sannes' article over at FanDuel Research.
Players will also participate in physical evaluations, interviews, cognitive screenings, and more throughout the combine.
Who Will Participate in the NFL Combine?
Here is the full list of defensive linemen and linebackers participating in this year's NFL Combine, as reported by the NFL.
Defensive Linemen
- Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland
- Darius Alexander, Toledo
- Tyler Baron, Miami
- Tyler Batty, BYU
- Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech
- Yahya Black, Iowa
- Warren Brinson, Georgia
- Vernon Broughton, Texas
- Jordan Burch, Oregon
- Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
- Abdul Carter, Penn State
- Alfred Collins, Texas
- Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
- Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
- Ethan Downs, Oklahoma
- Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
- Joshua Farmer, Florida State
- Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
- Mason Graham, Michigan
- Kenneth Grant, Michigan
- Mike Green, Marshall
- Eric Gregory, Arkansas
- Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
- Derrick Harmon, Oregon
- Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
- Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State
- Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
- Cam Horsley, Boston College
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
- Jared Ivey, Mississippi
- Cam Jackson, Florida
- Landon Jackson, Arkansas
- Sai'vion Jones, LSU
- Jah Joyner, Minnesota
- DeAndre Jules, South Carolina
- Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
- Steve Linton, Baylor
- Sean Martin, West Virginia
- Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
- Walter Nolen, Mississippi
- Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
- Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
- Payton Page, Clemson
- James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
- Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
- JJ Pegues, Mississippi
- Jordan Phillips, Maryland
- Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
- Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina
- Elijah Roberts, SMU
- Que Robinson, Alabama
- Ty Robinson, Nebraska
- Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina
- T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
- Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
- Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
- Elijah Simmons, Tennessee
- Tim Smith, Alabama
- Barryn Sorrell, Texas
- Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
- Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
- Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
- Bradyn Swinson, LSU
- Junior Tafuna, Utah
- Jay Toia, UCLA
- JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
- Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
- Princely Umanmielen, Mississippi
- David Walker, Central Arkansas
- Deone Walker, Kentucky
- CJ West, Indiana
- Mykel Williams, Georgia
- Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Linebackers
- Eugene Asante, Auburn
- Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
- Carson Bruener, Washington
- Teddye Buchanan, Cal
- Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
- Barrett Carter, Clemson
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky
- Power Echols, North Carolina
- Jay Higgins, Iowa
- Shemar James, Florida
- Kobe King, Penn State
- Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
- Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
- Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
- Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
- Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina
- Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
- Jalen McLeod, Auburn
- Kain Medrano, UCLA
- Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
- Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
- Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi
- Tyreem Powell, Rutgers
- Karene Reid, Utah
- Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
- Cody Simon, Ohio State
- Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
- Jalon Walker, Georgia
- Jackson Woodard, UNLV
You can find a list of Combine participants and stats at FanDuel Research.
Where is the NFL Combine?
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. The Combine has happened in Indianapolis every year since 1987.
How to Watch the NFL Combine
There will be live coverage of the Combine available on NFL Network, which subscribers can access on your smartphone, tablet, or television through the NFL app or on NFL.com/watch.
The NFL Combine will also be available to stream across devices on NFL+ and Fubo.
