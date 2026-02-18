FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

NBA Clutch Player of the Year Odds: Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey Out Front

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

NBA Clutch Player of the Year Odds: Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey Out Front

As we exit the All-Star Break, which players are the favorites to win the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Clutch Player of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds

Full NBA Clutch Player of the Year odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025-26 NBA Clutch Player of the Year
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Maxey
Cade Cunningham
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jamal Murray
Nikola Jokic
Kevin Durant
Deni Avdija
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker

Odds/lines subject to change

