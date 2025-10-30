Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Western Michigan Broncos are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-196) | Central Michigan: (+162)

Western Michigan: (-196) | Central Michigan: (+162) Spread: Western Michigan: -4.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +4.5 (-110)

Western Michigan: -4.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +4.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Western Michigan is unbeaten ATS (3-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Western Michigan has played eight games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Central Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-3-0.

Central Michigan has one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Central Michigan games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Broncos win (54.5%)

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Point Spread

Central Michigan is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-110 odds), and Western Michigan, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Over/Under

The over/under for Western Michigan-Central Michigan on Nov. 1 is 41.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Moneyline

Western Michigan is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Central Michigan is a +162 underdog.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Michigan 22.1 100 18.8 31 47.3 8 Central Michigan 24.5 89 24.0 69 47.5 8

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Stadium: Waldo Stadium

