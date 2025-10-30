Western Kentucky vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the New Mexico State Aggies in college football action on Saturday.

Western Kentucky vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-345) | New Mexico State: (+270)

Western Kentucky: (-345) | New Mexico State: (+270) Spread: Western Kentucky: -8.5 (-115) | New Mexico State: +8.5 (-105)

Western Kentucky: -8.5 (-115) | New Mexico State: +8.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Western Kentucky vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has covered the spread six times in eight games.

Western Kentucky has two wins ATS (2-1) as an 8.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Western Kentucky has played eight games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

New Mexico State has beaten the spread three times in seven games.

New Mexico State has won once ATS (1-2) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of seven New Mexico State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Western Kentucky vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hilltoppers win (75%)

Western Kentucky vs New Mexico State Point Spread

Western Kentucky is a 8.5-point favorite against New Mexico State. Western Kentucky is -115 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -105.

Western Kentucky vs New Mexico State Over/Under

The over/under for the Western Kentucky versus New Mexico State matchup on Nov. 1 has been set at 52.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Western Kentucky vs New Mexico State Moneyline

Western Kentucky is a -345 favorite on the moneyline, while New Mexico State is a +270 underdog.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Kentucky 29.5 54 23.6 65 57.4 8 New Mexico State 22.1 119 24.0 47 50.5 7

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

