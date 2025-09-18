Western Kentucky vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Western Kentucky vs Nevada Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-385) | Nevada: (+300)

Western Kentucky: (-385) | Nevada: (+300) Spread: Western Kentucky: -11.5 (-104) | Nevada: +11.5 (-118)

Western Kentucky: -11.5 (-104) | Nevada: +11.5 (-118) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Western Kentucky vs Nevada Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Western Kentucky and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Nevada has one win against the spread this season.

Nevada has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this year.

Nevada has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Western Kentucky vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hilltoppers win (64%)

Western Kentucky vs Nevada Point Spread

Western Kentucky is a 11.5-point favorite against Nevada. Western Kentucky is -104 to cover the spread, and Nevada is -118.

Western Kentucky vs Nevada Over/Under

A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Western Kentucky-Nevada on Sept. 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Western Kentucky vs Nevada Moneyline

Western Kentucky is a -385 favorite on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +300 underdog.

Western Kentucky vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Kentucky 39.0 31 25.0 91 59.2 3 Nevada 14.7 121 25.7 97 52.8 3

Western Kentucky vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

