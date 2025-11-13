Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-549) | Middle Tennessee: (+410)

Western Kentucky: (-549) | Middle Tennessee: (+410) Spread: Western Kentucky: -13.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +13.5 (-110)

Western Kentucky: -13.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +13.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 7-2-0 this season.

Western Kentucky has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four Western Kentucky games (of nine) that went over the total this year.

Middle Tennessee is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of nine Middle Tennessee games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hilltoppers win (84.1%)

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Western Kentucky is favored by 13.5 points over Middle Tennessee. Western Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, with Middle Tennessee being -110.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

The over/under for the Western Kentucky versus Middle Tennessee game on Nov. 15 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

Middle Tennessee is a +410 underdog on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a -549 favorite.

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Kentucky 30.1 59 22.8 51 56.9 9 Middle Tennessee 20.1 121 32.0 111 50.7 9

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

