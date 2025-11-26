Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-140) | Jacksonville State: (+116)

Western Kentucky: (-140) | Jacksonville State: (+116) Spread: Western Kentucky: -2.5 (-118) | Jacksonville State: +2.5 (-104)

Western Kentucky: -2.5 (-118) | Jacksonville State: +2.5 (-104) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has nine wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, Western Kentucky is 6-1 against the spread.

This season, five of Western Kentucky's 11 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Jacksonville State is 5-6-0 this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Jacksonville State is 4-2.

There have been seven Jacksonville State games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Gamecocks win (54%)

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Western Kentucky is favored by 2.5 points over Jacksonville State. Western Kentucky is -118 to cover the spread, with Jacksonville State being -104.

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

The over/under for the Western Kentucky versus Jacksonville State matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Western Kentucky is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Jacksonville State is a +116 underdog.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Kentucky 29.4 53 22.2 49 56.2 11 Jacksonville State 29.5 51 26.1 78 54.9 11

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Stadium: AmFirst Stadium

