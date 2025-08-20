FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 West Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 West Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When looking at the West Virginia Mountaineers' upcoming 2025 schedule, a matchup against BYU on Oct. 3 stands out as potentially the most difficult of the season. As for the remainder of the Mountaineers' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

West Virginia 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Robert MorrisAug. 30---
2@ OhioSept. 6---
3PittsburghSept. 13-Panthers (-1.5)57.5
4@ KansasSept. 20---
5UtahSept. 27---
6@ BYUOct. 3---
8@ UCFOct. 18---

West Virginia 2025 Schedule Insights

  • According to opponents' combined win total last year (86), West Virginia has the 13th-toughest schedule in college football.
  • The Mountaineers are facing the 10th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).
  • West Virginia is playing the 22nd-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year).
  • The Mountaineers have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • In 2025, West Virginia's schedule will feature eight games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and zero games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

West Virginia Betting Insights (2024)

  • West Virginia won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
  • Last season, eight Mountaineers games went over the point total.
  • West Virginia was the moneyline favorite three total times last season. They finished 2-1 in those games.

