Washington vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Washington Huskies will face the UCLA Bruins in college football action on Saturday.

Washington vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-429) | UCLA: (+330)

Washington: (-429) | UCLA: (+330) Spread: Washington: -10.5 (-110) | UCLA: +10.5 (-110)

Washington: -10.5 (-110) | UCLA: +10.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington vs UCLA Betting Trends

Washington has covered the spread four times in nine games.

Washington has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 10.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

This season, four of Washington's nine games have hit the over.

UCLA has beaten the spread three times in 10 games.

As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, UCLA has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This season, five of UCLA's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Washington vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Huskies win (87.8%)

Washington vs UCLA Point Spread

UCLA is an underdog by 10.5 points against Washington. UCLA is -110 to cover the spread, and Washington is -110.

Washington vs UCLA Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Washington-UCLA game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Washington vs UCLA Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Washington vs. UCLA reveal Washington as the favorite (-429) and UCLA as the underdog (+330).

Washington vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington 34.3 26 19.3 19 52.5 10 UCLA 19.4 123 32.4 120 50.1 10

Washington vs. UCLA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

