Washington vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan State Spartans.

Washington vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-880) | Michigan State: (+580)

Washington: (-880) | Michigan State: (+580) Spread: Washington: -16.5 (-110) | Michigan State: +16.5 (-110)

Washington: -16.5 (-110) | Michigan State: +16.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Washington vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Washington hasn won once against the spread this season.

Washington has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites this season.

One of two Washington games have hit the over this year.

Michigan State hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

Michigan State has had one game (of two) go over the total this year.

Washington vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Huskies win (73.8%)

Washington vs Michigan State Point Spread

Washington is favored by 16.5 points over Michigan State. Washington is -110 to cover the spread, with Michigan State being -110.

Washington vs Michigan State Over/Under

The over/under for Washington-Michigan State on September 16 is 55.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Washington vs Michigan State Moneyline

The Washington vs Michigan State moneyline has Washington as a -880 favorite, while Michigan State is a +580 underdog.

Washington vs. Michigan State Points Insights

The Huskies had an average implied point total of 37.0 last season, which is 1.0 point higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (36).

Last season, Washington outscored its implied point total for this matchup (36) nine times.

The average implied point total last season for the Spartans (33.9) is 13.9 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (20).

