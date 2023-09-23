Washington vs Cal Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Washington Huskies and the California Golden Bears.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Washington vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-1200) | Cal: (+720)

Washington: (-1200) | Cal: (+720) Spread: Washington: -20.5 (-105) | Cal: +20.5 (-115)

Washington: -20.5 (-105) | Cal: +20.5 (-115) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Washington vs Cal Betting Trends

Washington has won twice against the spread this season.

Washington has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites this season.

Washington has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Cal has won twice against the spread this season.

Cal has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Washington vs Cal Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (88%)

Washington vs Cal Point Spread

Cal is an underdog by 20.5 points versus Washington. Cal is -115 to cover the spread, and Washington is -105.

Washington vs Cal Over/Under

An over/under of 57.5 has been set for Washington-Cal on September 23, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Washington vs Cal Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Washington vs. Cal reveal Washington as the favorite (-1200) and Cal as the underdog (+720).

Washington vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Washington 46.7 11 12 14 60.5 1 3 Cal 33 62 17.3 40 54.5 1 3

