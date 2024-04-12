Warriors vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Warriors vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and WVUE

The Golden State Warriors (45-35) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (48-32) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, April 12, 2024 as 4-point favorites. The Pelicans have also won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4 -112 -108 222.5 -110 -110 -175 +146

Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (53.1%)

Warriors vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 42 times this season (42-36-2).

The Pelicans have 43 wins against the spread in 80 games this season.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 40 times.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 35 times in 80 opportunities (43.8%).

Against the spread, Golden State has played worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 39 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.

The Warriors have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (59%) than road games (41.5%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a lower winning percentage at home (.513, 20-19-0 record) than away (.561, 23-16-2).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 39) than away (16 of 41) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 26.4 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 4.8 made treys per contest (first in NBA).

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (third in NBA).

Jonathan Kuminga averages 16.3 points, 4.9 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 9.2 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are receiving 12.3 points, 8.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

CJ McCollum averages 19.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.5 assists. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).

Herbert Jones averages 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 49.9% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Trey Murphy III averages 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

