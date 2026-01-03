Arizona vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Arizona Wildcats (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will try to extend a four-game road win streak when they square off against the Utah Utes (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) on January 3, 2026 at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Arizona vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (81.6%)

Arizona is an 18.5-point favorite against Utah on Saturday and the total is set at 161.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Utah has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

When playing at home last season, the Wildcats had a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Utes had a better winning percentage at home (.632, 12-7-0 record) than on the road (.300, 3-7-0).

Arizona vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite four times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Wildcats this season with a -3448 moneyline set for this game.

Utah is 1-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Utes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1280 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 97.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 24.1 points per game (scoring 90.3 per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball) and has a +313 scoring differential overall.

Koa Peat is 372nd in the country with a team-leading 14.2 points per game.

Utah puts up 81.1 points per game (111th in college basketball) while allowing 78.5 per outing (305th in college basketball). It has a +34 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Utah's leading scorer, Terrence Brown, is 12th in the nation, averaging 21.5 points per game.

The Wildcats rank seventh in the nation at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 15.5 more than the 25.2 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka tops the Wildcats with 10.1 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball play).

The Utes are 245th in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 their opponents average.

Keanu Dawes is 32nd in college basketball with 9.2 rebounds per game, leading the Utes.

Arizona ranks 27th in college basketball by averaging 109.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is ninth in college basketball, allowing 80.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Utes rank 119th in college basketball averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 291st, allowing 97.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!