Duke vs Florida State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

ACC play on Saturday will see the the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-7, 0-1 ACC) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, starting at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Duke vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (84.3%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Duke-Florida State spread (Duke -15.5) or over/under (163.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Florida State has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 15.5 or more this season, Duke (3-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Florida State (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Blue Devils covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered nine times in 11 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Seminoles had a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

Duke vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in six of the seven contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have played as a favorite of -1695 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Florida State has yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

The Seminoles have played as a moneyline underdog of +920 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 94.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game with a +301 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.0 points per game (41st in college basketball) and gives up 63.8 per contest (19th in college basketball).

Cameron Boozer leads Duke, recording 23.5 points per game (first in the nation).

Florida State's +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.6 points per game (77th in college basketball) while giving up 78.4 per outing (303rd in college basketball).

Robert McCray's 13.4 points per game leads Florida State and ranks 479th in the country.

The Blue Devils are 13th in college basketball at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.4 more than the 28.9 their opponents average.

Boozer tops the team with 10.2 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball play).

The Seminoles are 111th in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 fewer than the 36.7 their opponents average.

Alex Steen is 261st in college basketball with 6.4 rebounds per game, leading the Seminoles.

Duke's 108.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 32nd in college basketball, and the 79.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

The Seminoles rank 225th in college basketball averaging 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 123rd, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!