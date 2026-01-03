Arkansas vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on January 3, 2026 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (57.3%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Arkansas-Tennessee spread (Arkansas -1.5) or over/under (157.5 points).

Arkansas vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has covered nine times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Tennessee has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Arkansas covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (75%).

The Razorbacks owned a better record against the spread at home (9-8-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Volunteers were better at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last year.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has yet to lose any of the six games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Razorbacks have not lost in six games this year when favored by -140 or better on the moneyline.

Tennessee has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 58.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas outscores opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 90.5 per game to rank 18th in college basketball while giving up 74.8 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball) and has a +204 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas' leading scorer, Darius Acuff Jr., ranks 49th in the nation scoring 18.8 points per game.

Tennessee's +263 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.9 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie's 17.8 points per game paces Tennessee and ranks 89th in the nation.

The 34.2 rebounds per game the Razorbacks average rank 138th in the country, and are 2.4 more than the 31.8 their opponents pull down per outing.

Trevon Brazile leads the team with 7.0 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball action).

The Volunteers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 16.3 boards. They are pulling down 41.3 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.0.

Nate Ament leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball).

Arkansas ranks 26th in college basketball by averaging 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 139th in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Volunteers' 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 69th in college basketball, and the 79.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

