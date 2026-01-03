Vanderbilt vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on January 3, 2026.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (71.2%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Vanderbilt-South Carolina spread (Vanderbilt -11.5) or total (155.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Vanderbilt racks up as an 11.5-point favorite.

When playing at home last season, the Commodores had a better record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

Last season, the Gamecocks were 11-7-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). Away, they were 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Commodores have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -752 or better.

South Carolina has yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +520 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 88.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt outscores opponents by 23.5 points per game (scoring 94.2 per game to rank 10th in college basketball while allowing 70.7 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball) and has a +306 scoring differential overall.

Duke Miles is 114th in the nation with a team-leading 17.1 points per game.

South Carolina puts up 81.0 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (71st in college basketball). It has a +166 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Meechie Johnson Jr.'s 14.0 points per game leads South Carolina and ranks 400th in the country.

The Commodores rank 90th in college basketball at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.1 more than the 28.1 their opponents average.

Devin is 131st in college basketball action with 7.3 rebounds per game to lead the Commodores.

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. They collect 32.3 rebounds per game, 228th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.6.

Mike Sharavjamts paces the Gamecocks with 5.9 rebounds per game (325th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt's 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in college basketball, and the 85.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 58th in college basketball.

The Gamecocks average 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (56th in college basketball), and allow 88.8 points per 100 possessions (109th in college basketball).

