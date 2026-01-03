Kansas vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the UCF Knights (11-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have won 10 straight.

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Kansas vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCF win (56.4%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Kansas-UCF spread (Kansas -4.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

Kansas vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas is 9-4-0 ATS this season.

UCF is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Kansas (7-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (87.5%) than UCF (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Jayhawks did a better job covering the spread at home (8-9-0) last season than they did in road games (5-7-0).

The Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home was .389 (7-11-0) last season. Away, it was .500 (5-5-0).

Kansas vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Jayhawks have been a -200 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

UCF has put together a 2-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 66.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.8 points per game (219th in college basketball) and allows 63.3 per outing (13th in college basketball).

Flory Bidunga paces Kansas, putting up 14.7 points per game (318th in the country).

UCF outscores opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 88.3 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and allowing 74.9 per contest, 226th in college basketball) and has a +161 scoring differential.

Jordan Burks is ranked 430th in the country with a team-high 13.8 points per game.

The Jayhawks prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. They are pulling down 36.8 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.4 per outing.

Bidunga leads the Jayhawks with 9.2 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball play).

The Knights win the rebound battle by 10.0 boards on average. They collect 36.8 rebounds per game, 44th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.8.

Jamichael Stillwell leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball).

Kansas averages 98.6 points per 100 possessions (157th in college basketball), while allowing 82.3 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

The Knights' 107.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 160th in college basketball.

