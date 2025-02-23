Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Warriors vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Dallas Mavericks (31-26) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (29-27) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Chase Center as 8-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -8 230 -280 +230

Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (58.1%)

Warriors vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a game 28 times this season (28-27-1).

The Mavericks have 30 wins against the spread in 57 games this season.

This season, 28 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 57 chances.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over 52.6% of the time (30 out of 57 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse at home, covering 13 times in 28 home games, and 15 times in 28 road games.

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 28 home matchups (53.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 28 games (46.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.586, 17-11-1 record) than away (.464, 13-14-1).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 29) than on the road (18 of 28) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 4.5 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 39% from downtown, with an average of 4.4 made treys (first in NBA).

Draymond Green averages 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Kyrie Irving gives the Mavericks 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 14.5 points, 8.2 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Per game, Klay Thompson gives the Mavericks 13.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.3 points, 2.4 boards and 3.8 assists. He is making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Max Christie averages 9.6 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 46% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

