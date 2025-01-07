Warriors vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Warriors vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN

The Golden State Warriors (18-17) hit the court against the Miami Heat (17-16) as 7-point favorites on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSUN. The over/under is set at 218.5 in the matchup.

Warriors vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -7 218.5 -290 +235

Warriors vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (70%)

Warriors vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Warriors have gone 18-17-0 against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 33 games this year, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 33 chances this season.

The Heat have hit the over 57.6% of the time this year (19 of 33 games with a set point total).

Golden State has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (9-10-0) than it does in away games (9-7-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Warriors hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 19 opportunities this season (52.6%). In road games, they have hit the over six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.471, 8-8-1 record) than on the road (.438, 7-8-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (58.8%, 10 of 17) than away (56.2%, nine of 16).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.8 points, 2.8 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists.

Draymond Green averages 8.8 points, 6.1 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 38% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.1 points, 9.8 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Tyler Herro provides the Heat 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Terry Rozier provides the Heat 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez gives the Heat 8.6 points, 4.5 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

