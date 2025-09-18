Virginia vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Stanford Cardinal.

Virginia vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia: (-719) | Stanford: (+500)

Virginia: (-719) | Stanford: (+500) Spread: Virginia: -14.5 (-114) | Stanford: +14.5 (-106)

Virginia: -14.5 (-114) | Stanford: +14.5 (-106) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Virginia vs Stanford Betting Trends

Virginia has won twice against the spread this year.

Virginia is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Virginia and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Stanford has but one win versus the spread this year.

Stanford has won once ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this year.

Stanford has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Virginia vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (84.6%)

Virginia vs Stanford Point Spread

Virginia is favored by 14.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Stanford, the underdog, is -106.

Virginia vs Stanford Over/Under

Virginia versus Stanford, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Virginia vs Stanford Moneyline

Virginia is the favorite, -719 on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +500 underdog.

Virginia vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia 44.7 14 19.3 62 53.8 3 Stanford 17.7 117 23.3 80 46.8 3

Virginia vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Stadium: Scott Stadium

