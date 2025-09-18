Virginia vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Stanford Cardinal.
College football's Saturday slate includes the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Stanford Cardinal.
Virginia vs Stanford Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Virginia: (-719) | Stanford: (+500)
- Spread: Virginia: -14.5 (-114) | Stanford: +14.5 (-106)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Virginia vs Stanford Betting Trends
- Virginia has won twice against the spread this year.
- Virginia is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Virginia and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
- Stanford has but one win versus the spread this year.
- Stanford has won once ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Stanford has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.
Virginia vs Stanford Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cavaliers win (84.6%)
Virginia vs Stanford Point Spread
Virginia is favored by 14.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Stanford, the underdog, is -106.
Virginia vs Stanford Over/Under
Virginia versus Stanford, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Virginia vs Stanford Moneyline
Virginia is the favorite, -719 on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +500 underdog.
Virginia vs. Stanford Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Virginia
|44.7
|14
|19.3
|62
|53.8
|3
|Stanford
|17.7
|117
|23.3
|80
|46.8
|3
Virginia vs. Stanford Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Stadium: Scott Stadium
