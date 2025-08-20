2025 Virginia Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Virginia Tech Hokies kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 31, they will square off against South Carolina. For the rest of the Hokies' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

Virginia Tech 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ South Carolina Aug. 31 - Gamecocks (-7.5) 49.5 2 Vanderbilt Sept. 6 - - - 3 Old Dominion Sept. 13 - - - 4 Wofford Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ North Carolina State Sept. 27 - - - 6 Wake Forest Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Georgia Tech Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Virginia Tech 2025 Schedule Insights

Virginia Tech will have the 101st-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (73).

The Hokies will face the 101st-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (65).

Virginia Tech is facing the 24th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Hokies will play seven teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Virginia Tech has seven games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule includes two teams that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

Virginia Tech Betting Insights (2024)

Virginia Tech went 6-6-0 ATS last season.

The Hokies and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times last season.

Virginia Tech won six of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

