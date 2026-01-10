Vanderbilt vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Vanderbilt Commodores (15-0, 2-0 SEC) aim to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the LSU Tigers (12-3, 0-2 SEC) on January 10, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (85.9%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Vanderbilt-LSU spread (Vanderbilt -14.5) or total (162.5 points).

Vanderbilt vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

LSU has put together an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Commodores sport a worse record against the spread in home games (5-3-0) than they do on the road (3-1-0).

Last year, the Tigers were 9-9-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Vanderbilt vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been named as the moneyline favorite 11 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Commodores have not lost in three games this year when favored by -1587 or better on the moneyline.

LSU has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Tigers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +860 or longer.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt's +324 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.6 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 72.0 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

Duke Miles' team-leading 17.2 points per game ranks 111th in college basketball.

LSU outscores opponents by 14.8 points per game (posting 86.5 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and giving up 71.7 per outing, 141st in college basketball) and has a +221 scoring differential.

Dedan Thomas Jr.'s 16.2 points per game leads LSU and ranks 177th in the nation.

The Commodores pull down 35.4 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 28.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.5 boards per game.

Devin paces the Commodores with 7.3 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball play).

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 8.6 boards on average. They collect 37.6 rebounds per game, 29th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.0.

Marquel Sutton paces the Tigers with 8.9 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt records 113.8 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball), while giving up 87.5 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

The Tigers rank 22nd in college basketball with 108.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 114th defensively with 90.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

