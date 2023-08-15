FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Vanderbilt Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:05 AM

So far this season, the Vanderbilt Commodores have put up a record of 2-5. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Vanderbilt 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0HawaiiAugust 26W 35-28Commodores (-17)55.5
1Alabama A&MSeptember 2W 47-13Commodores (-34.5)54.5
2@ Wake ForestSeptember 9L 36-20Demon Deacons (-10)55.5
3@ UNLVSeptember 16L 40-37Commodores (-4.5)57.5
4KentuckySeptember 23L 45-28Wildcats (-13.5)50.5
5MissouriSeptember 30L 38-21Tigers (-14)53.5
6@ FloridaOctober 7L 38-14Gators (-18.5)51.5
View Full Table

Vanderbilt Last Game

The Commodores went head to head against the Florida Gators in their most recent outing, losing 38-14. Ken Seals had 276 yards on 19-of-34 passing (55.9%) for the Dores in that matchup against the Gators, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Sedrick Alexander ran for 27 yards on eight carries (3.4 yards per carry), adding two receptions for six yards. Will Sheppard reeled in three balls for 107 yards (averaging 35.7 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Gators.

Vanderbilt Betting Insights

  • Vanderbilt has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
