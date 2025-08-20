2025 UTEP Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A game against Utah State on Aug. 30 is how the UTEP Miners' 2025 season is scheduled to begin. As for the rest of the Miners' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

UTEP 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Utah State Aug. 30 - Aggies (-3.5) 60.5 2 Tennessee-Martin Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Texas Sept. 13 - - - 4 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 20 - - - 5 Louisiana Tech Sept. 27 - - - 7 Liberty Oct. 8 - - - 8 @ Sam Houston Oct. 15 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UTEP 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (80), UTEP has the 44th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness, using its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season, UTEP will be playing the 68th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Miners' schedule in 2025 includes five returning teams who played in a bowl game.

UTEP has a schedule that includes seven games in 2025 against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (three of those teams won nine or more games and two of them totaled less than four wins).

UTEP Betting Insights (2024)

UTEP won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Miners games went over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

UTEP was favored on the moneyline three total times last season. They finished 1-2 in those games.

See even more stats and analysis about UTEP on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the UTEP Miners on FanDuel today!