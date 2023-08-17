2023 UTEP Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The UTEP Miners have a record of 2-5 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

UTEP 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 @ Jacksonville State August 26 L 17-14 Miners (-1.5) 54.5 1 Incarnate Word September 2 W 28-14 Miners (-7.5) 57.5 2 @ Northwestern September 9 L 38-7 Wildcats (-0.5) 40.5 3 @ Arizona September 16 L 31-10 Wildcats (-18.5) 57.5 4 UNLV September 23 L 45-28 Miners (-0.5) 50.5 5 Louisiana Tech September 29 L 24-10 Bulldogs (-1.5) 50.5 7 @ Florida International October 11 W 27-14 Panthers (-3) 43.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

UTEP Last Game

The Miners matched up with the Florida International Panthers in their most recent game, winning 27-14. Cade McConnell had 262 yards on 11-of-17 passing (64.7%) for the Miners in that matchup against the Panthers, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Torrance Burgess Jr. toted the rock 20 times for 86 yards (4.3 yards per carry). Kelly Akharaiyi grabbed eight balls for 223 yards (averaging 27.9 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Panthers.

UTEP Betting Insights

UTEP has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Miners have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Check out more in-depth analysis about UTEP on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the UTEP Miners on FanDuel today!