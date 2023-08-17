FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 UTEP Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 UTEP Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The UTEP Miners have a record of 2-5 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

UTEP 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0@ Jacksonville StateAugust 26L 17-14Miners (-1.5)54.5
1Incarnate WordSeptember 2W 28-14Miners (-7.5)57.5
2@ NorthwesternSeptember 9L 38-7Wildcats (-0.5)40.5
3@ ArizonaSeptember 16L 31-10Wildcats (-18.5)57.5
4UNLVSeptember 23L 45-28Miners (-0.5)50.5
5Louisiana TechSeptember 29L 24-10Bulldogs (-1.5)50.5
7@ Florida InternationalOctober 11W 27-14Panthers (-3)43.5
UTEP Last Game

The Miners matched up with the Florida International Panthers in their most recent game, winning 27-14. Cade McConnell had 262 yards on 11-of-17 passing (64.7%) for the Miners in that matchup against the Panthers, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Torrance Burgess Jr. toted the rock 20 times for 86 yards (4.3 yards per carry). Kelly Akharaiyi grabbed eight balls for 223 yards (averaging 27.9 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Panthers.

UTEP Betting Insights

  • UTEP has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
