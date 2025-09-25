Utah vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Utah Utes and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah vs West Virginia Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Utah: (-490) | West Virginia: (+365)
- Spread: Utah: -12.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +12.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Utah vs West Virginia Betting Trends
- Utah has three wins in four games against the spread this year.
- Utah has covered every time (2-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of four Utah games have gone over the point total this season.
- West Virginia has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- West Virginia doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this season.
- West Virginia and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.
Utah vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utes win (68.4%)
Utah vs West Virginia Point Spread
West Virginia is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-110 odds), and Utah, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Utah vs West Virginia Over/Under
A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Utah-West Virginia game on Sept. 27, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Utah vs West Virginia Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Utah vs. West Virginia reveal Utah as the favorite (-490) and West Virginia as the underdog (+365).
Utah vs. West Virginia Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Utah
|36.8
|23
|14.8
|33
|51.5
|4
|West Virginia
|24.0
|85
|21.3
|66
|56.0
|4
Utah vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Utah vs. West Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.