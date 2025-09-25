Utah vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Utah Utes and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Utah: (-490) | West Virginia: (+365)

Utah: (-490) | West Virginia: (+365) Spread: Utah: -12.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +12.5 (-110)

Utah: -12.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +12.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Utah vs West Virginia Betting Trends

Utah has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

Utah has covered every time (2-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of four Utah games have gone over the point total this season.

West Virginia has posted two wins against the spread this season.

West Virginia doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this season.

West Virginia and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Utah vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utes win (68.4%)

Utah vs West Virginia Point Spread

West Virginia is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-110 odds), and Utah, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Utah vs West Virginia Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Utah-West Virginia game on Sept. 27, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Utah vs West Virginia Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Utah vs. West Virginia reveal Utah as the favorite (-490) and West Virginia as the underdog (+365).

Utah vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 36.8 23 14.8 33 51.5 4 West Virginia 24.0 85 21.3 66 56.0 4

Utah vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Utah vs. West Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.