Utah State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Utah State Aggies taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Utah State vs Nevada Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Utah State: (-334) | Nevada: (+265)
- Spread: Utah State: -9.5 (-115) | Nevada: +9.5 (-105)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Utah State vs Nevada Betting Trends
- Utah State is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Utah State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of eight Utah State games so far this year, four have hit the over.
- Nevada's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.
- Against the spread as 9.5-point underdogs or more, Nevada is 4-0.
- Nevada has played two games (out of eight) which finished over the total this year.
Utah State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (83.8%)
Utah State vs Nevada Point Spread
Utah State is favored by 9.5 points against Nevada. Utah State is -115 to cover the spread, while Nevada is -105.
Utah State vs Nevada Over/Under
Utah State versus Nevada on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Utah State vs Nevada Moneyline
Utah State is the favorite, -334 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +265 underdog.
Utah State vs. Nevada Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Utah State
|31.5
|62
|31.8
|103
|58.9
|8
|Nevada
|14.0
|133
|27.5
|81
|50.1
|8
Utah State vs. Nevada Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Logan, Utah
- Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
