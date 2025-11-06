FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Utah State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Utah State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Utah State Aggies taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Utah State: (-334) | Nevada: (+265)
  • Spread: Utah State: -9.5 (-115) | Nevada: +9.5 (-105)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah State vs Nevada Betting Trends

  • Utah State is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Utah State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Out of eight Utah State games so far this year, four have hit the over.
  • Nevada's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.
  • Against the spread as 9.5-point underdogs or more, Nevada is 4-0.
  • Nevada has played two games (out of eight) which finished over the total this year.

Utah State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (83.8%)

Utah State vs Nevada Point Spread

Utah State is favored by 9.5 points against Nevada. Utah State is -115 to cover the spread, while Nevada is -105.

Utah State vs Nevada Over/Under

Utah State versus Nevada on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Utah State vs Nevada Moneyline

Utah State is the favorite, -334 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +265 underdog.

Utah State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Utah State31.56231.810358.98
Nevada14.013327.58150.18

Utah State vs. Nevada Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Logan, Utah
  • Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Utah State vs. Nevada analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup