Utah State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Utah State Aggies taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah State: (-334) | Nevada: (+265)

Utah State: (-334) | Nevada: (+265) Spread: Utah State: -9.5 (-115) | Nevada: +9.5 (-105)

Utah State: -9.5 (-115) | Nevada: +9.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah State vs Nevada Betting Trends

Utah State is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Utah State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of eight Utah State games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Nevada's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.

Against the spread as 9.5-point underdogs or more, Nevada is 4-0.

Nevada has played two games (out of eight) which finished over the total this year.

Utah State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (83.8%)

Utah State vs Nevada Point Spread

Utah State is favored by 9.5 points against Nevada. Utah State is -115 to cover the spread, while Nevada is -105.

Utah State vs Nevada Over/Under

Utah State versus Nevada on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Utah State vs Nevada Moneyline

Utah State is the favorite, -334 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +265 underdog.

Utah State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah State 31.5 62 31.8 103 58.9 8 Nevada 14.0 133 27.5 81 50.1 8

Utah State vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

