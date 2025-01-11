Utah State vs Boise State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Utah State Aggies (15-1, 5-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (12-4, 4-1 MWC) on January 11, 2025 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Utah State vs. Boise State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Utah State vs. Boise State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Utah State win (74.4%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's Utah State-Boise State spread (Utah State -5.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Utah State vs. Boise State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State has covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

Boise State has compiled a 6-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Against the spread, the Aggies have performed worse when playing at home, covering four times in eight home games, and three times in four road games.

The Broncos' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .643 (9-5-0). Away, it was .600 (6-4-0).

Utah State has won twice against the spread in conference play this year.

Boise State has two MWC wins against the spread this year.

Utah State vs. Boise State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has been the moneyline favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Aggies have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or shorter on the moneyline.

Boise State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Broncos have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +184 or longer.

Utah State has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Utah State vs. Boise State Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah State averages 83.4 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per outing (81st in college basketball). It has a +255 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Mason Falslev's 16.8 points per game lead Utah State and are 116th in the country.

Boise State is outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game, with a +188 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.6 points per game (117th in college basketball) and allows 65.9 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Boise State's leading scorer, Tyson Degenhart, is 77th in the country, scoring 17.7 points per game.

The Aggies average 33.8 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 28.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.7 boards per game.

Falslev leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball action).

The Broncos prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 9.5 boards. They are collecting 35.9 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.4.

Degenhart's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Broncos and rank 260th in the nation.

Utah State ranks 23rd in college basketball by averaging 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 60th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Broncos rank 53rd in college basketball with 103.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 90th defensively with 87.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

