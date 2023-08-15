2023 Utah State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The Utah State Aggies, who are currently unranked, are 3-3 on the season. For additional details on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Utah State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Iowa September 2 L 24-14 Hawkeyes (-24.5) 43.5 2 Idaho State September 9 W 78-28 - - 3 @ Air Force September 15 L 39-21 Falcons (-9.5) 45.5 4 James Madison September 23 L 45-38 Dukes (-5.5) 52.5 5 @ UConn September 30 W 34-33 Aggies (-3.5) 50.5 6 Colorado State October 7 W 44-24 Rams (-2.5) 62.5 7 Fresno State October 13 L 37-32 Bulldogs (-5.5) 55.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Utah State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Aggies lost 37-32 to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Against the Bulldogs, Cooper Legas led the Aggies with 363 yards on 23-of-40 passing (57.5%) for three TDs and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 43 yards. Rahsul Faison toted the rock 12 times for 75 yards (6.3 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Jalen Royals grabbed seven balls for 125 yards (averaging 17.9 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

Utah State Betting Insights

Utah State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Aggies have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Check out even more analysis about Utah State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Utah State Aggies on FanDuel today!