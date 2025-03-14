Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

On Friday in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club are playing the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Game Info

Utah Hockey Club (29-25-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-34-4)

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Utah Hockey Club (-132) Kraken (+110) 5.5 Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (53.3%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Utah Hockey Club. The Kraken are -230 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +184.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for the Utah Hockey Club versus Kraken game on March 14 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Moneyline

The Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken moneyline has Utah as a -132 favorite, while Seattle is a +110 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!