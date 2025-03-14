NHL
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
On Friday in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club are playing the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Game Info
- Utah Hockey Club (29-25-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-34-4)
- Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Utah Hockey Club (-132)
|Kraken (+110)
|5.5
|Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (53.3%)
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Utah Hockey Club. The Kraken are -230 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +184.
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Utah Hockey Club versus Kraken game on March 14 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken moneyline has Utah as a -132 favorite, while Seattle is a +110 underdog at home.