USC vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the USC Trojans taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

USC vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USC: (-2222) | UCLA: (+1100)

USC: (-2222) | UCLA: (+1100) Spread: USC: -21.5 (-114) | UCLA: +21.5 (-106)

USC: -21.5 (-114) | UCLA: +21.5 (-106) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

USC vs UCLA Betting Trends

USC's record against the spread is 5-6-0.

USC has covered every time (2-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, six of USC's 11 games have hit the over.

UCLA's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-8-0.

UCLA has won once ATS (1-2) as a 21.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, six of UCLA's 11 games have hit the over.

USC vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (95.7%)

USC vs UCLA Point Spread

USC is favored by 21.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. UCLA, the underdog, is -106.

USC vs UCLA Over/Under

The USC-UCLA game on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 59.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

USC vs UCLA Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for USC-UCLA, USC is the favorite at -2222, and UCLA is +1100.

USC vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 37.2 14 23.5 60 57.9 11 UCLA 18.9 124 33.8 124 50.2 11

USC vs. UCLA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth USC vs. UCLA analysis on FanDuel Research.