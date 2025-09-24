USC vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the USC Trojans and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

USC vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: USC: (-240) | Illinois: (+195)

USC: (-240) | Illinois: (+195) Spread: USC: -6.5 (-114) | Illinois: +6.5 (-106)

USC: -6.5 (-114) | Illinois: +6.5 (-106) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs Illinois Betting Trends

USC has posted two wins against the spread this year.

USC has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Out of four USC games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Illinois has three wins in four contests against the spread this season.

Illinois has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Illinois has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

USC vs Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trojans win (64.3%)

USC vs Illinois Point Spread

USC is favored by 6.5 points versus Illinois. USC is -114 to cover the spread, while Illinois is -106.

USC vs Illinois Over/Under

USC versus Illinois on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

USC vs Illinois Moneyline

The USC vs Illinois moneyline has USC as a -240 favorite, while Illinois is a +195 underdog.

USC vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 52.5 3 20.3 59 59.3 4 Illinois 36.3 27 21.3 66 54.0 4

USC vs. Illinois Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

