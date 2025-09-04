FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

USC vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

USC vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the USC Trojans playing the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

USC vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: USC: (-7143) | Georgia Southern: (+2000)
  • Spread: USC: -28.5 (-115) | Georgia Southern: +28.5 (-105)
  • Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

USC vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

  • USC hasn won once against the spread this year.
  • USC has covered every time (1-0) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Every USC game has gone over the point total this year.
  • Georgia Southern is winless against the spread this season.
  • One of Georgia Southern's one games has gone over the point total.

USC vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Trojans win (92%)

USC vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Georgia Southern is an underdog by 28.5 points against USC. Georgia Southern is -105 to cover the spread, and USC is -115.

USC vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

An over/under of 60.5 has been set for USC-Georgia Southern on Sept. 6, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

USC vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Georgia Southern-USC, Georgia Southern is the underdog at +2000, and USC is -7143.

USC vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

  • The average implied total for the Trojans last season was 31.2 points, 13.8 fewer points than their implied total of 45 points in Saturday's game.
  • The Eagles' average implied point total last season (33.1 points) is 17.1 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).

USC vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth USC vs. Georgia Southern analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup