USC vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the USC Trojans playing the Georgia Southern Eagles.

USC vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: USC: (-7143) | Georgia Southern: (+2000)

USC: (-7143) | Georgia Southern: (+2000) Spread: USC: -28.5 (-115) | Georgia Southern: +28.5 (-105)

USC: -28.5 (-115) | Georgia Southern: +28.5 (-105) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

USC vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

USC hasn won once against the spread this year.

USC has covered every time (1-0) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Every USC game has gone over the point total this year.

Georgia Southern is winless against the spread this season.

One of Georgia Southern's one games has gone over the point total.

USC vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trojans win (92%)

USC vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Georgia Southern is an underdog by 28.5 points against USC. Georgia Southern is -105 to cover the spread, and USC is -115.

USC vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

An over/under of 60.5 has been set for USC-Georgia Southern on Sept. 6, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

USC vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Georgia Southern-USC, Georgia Southern is the underdog at +2000, and USC is -7143.

USC vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

The average implied total for the Trojans last season was 31.2 points, 13.8 fewer points than their implied total of 45 points in Saturday's game.

The Eagles' average implied point total last season (33.1 points) is 17.1 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).

USC vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

