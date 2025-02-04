Up & Adams: Tuesday, February 4th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this episode, Kay is live from Radio Row in New Orleans, breaking down everything you need to know leading up to the Super Bowl.

Matt Forte stops by to discuss the success Saquon Barkley could’ve had in Chicago, as well as his thoughts on the hiring of Ben Johnson.

Brian Westbrook joins us to reflect on Andy Reid’s legacy, Saquon Barkley’s first year in Philly, and where Barkley ranks among the best Philadelphia Eagles RBs of all time.

Chris Long stops by to discuss Myles Garrett’s recent trade request and whether he blames Garrett for wanting out of Cleveland.

To round out the show, New England Patriots QB Drake Maye joins us to reflect on his rookie season and what it meant to be elected to his first Pro Bowl.

Watch the full episode below:

