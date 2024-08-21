Up & Adams: Tuesday, August 20th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from Atlanta Falcons training camp! In today’s episode, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks about the team acquiring linebacker Matt Judon and safety Justin Simmons last week, working with general manager Terry Fontenot, and the team’s plans at the quarterback position.

Next, Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett discusses the expectations around the team this season, having more primetime games in 2024, and the outlook for the defense after the offseason additions.

After that, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson shares his thoughts on being used in a “Christian McCaffrey” role this season, his relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and what you can expect to see from the offense in 2024.

Finally, Kay and Matthew Hamilton highlight their top takeaways from being at Falcons training camp.

