Up & Adams: Thursday, February 6th, 2025

It's Day 3 from Radio Row in New Orleans with Kay! She speaks with quarterbacks, marquee pass rushers, and even Oz The Mentalist. Here's the full list of guests:

49ers tight end George Kittle stops by to reflect on the 49ers’ season, Brock Purdy's growth, and his contract situation.

Saints 13x Pro Bowl QB Drew Brees is here to talk about all his memories in New Orleans, what bringing a Super Bowl meant to the city, and whether he thinks the Bo Nix comparisons to him are accurate.

Former Saints RB Reggie Bush stops by to talk about what he thinks of the potential Kellen Moore hire for New Orleans and whether he would like to be a coach someday.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is here to give his pitch about keeping Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and himself together, and gets a surprise from Oz The Mentalist.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby talks with Kay about his new head coach Pete Carroll and his desire to play in Las Vegas long-term.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons sits down with Kay to discuss his season with the Cowboys and makes his pitch for Myles Garrett to join him in Dallas.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels stops by to reflect on his stellar rookie season and how the team can build on the success this year going forward.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is here to discuss how he grew this year and what he saw from rookie QB Michael Penix.

49ers LB Fred Warner stops by to talk about the challenges of playing injured this year while still playing at a productive level and how the 49ers can get back to contending.

Panthers QB Bryce Young is here to talk about his maturation throughout the season and how to build upon that going forward.

To round out the show, WWE star Seth Rollins stops to tell us which NFL player would thrive in the ring.

