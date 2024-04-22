Up & Adams: Monday, April 22nd, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix talks about why being an older prospect is a benefit, the comparisons to Super Bowl Champion quarterback Drew Brees, and his potential fit with the Denver Broncos.

Then, former Southern California Trojans running back Marshawn Lloyd discusses his meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he gets his perseverance from, and what makes quarterback Caleb Williams different from the rest of the draft class.

Next, former Clemson Tigers defensive back Nate Wiggins shares his experience going against former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye, the record he’s looking to break in the NFL, and what separates him from the other top corners in the draft.

Finally, Kay highlights what question she’s most looking forward to being answered in the NFL draft.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

