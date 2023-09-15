Up & Adams: Friday, September 15th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay and Matt Hamilton recap the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Then, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones returns to discuss what head coach Brian Daboll has been like after the team’s shutout loss in Week 1, the keys to bouncing back in their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and what surprised him the most around the league from the opening games.

Next, Kay gives out her favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Sunday’s games.

After that, Matt Hamilton and Kay preview several Week 2 matchups in the NFL.

Finally, Kay shares her top value plays to target in NFL daily fantasy.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern.