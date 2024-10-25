Up & Adams: Friday, October 25th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

Are the Los Angeles Rams about to make a push in the NFC West? What does this mean for any potential Cooper Kupp trade? Kay digs into it…

Also, Tee Higgins is on the show ahead of that big Cincinnati Bengals/Philadelphia Eagles showdown. He addresses some of those trade rumors surrounding him and tells Kay why the Bengals have been able to turn it around.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson is off to a hot start this year. Will he keep it going in Chicago? Will Jayden Daniels be out there? Kay gets into all of it.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

