Up & Adams: Friday, April 26th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay reacts to the run on quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft and the initial 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds.

Then, former Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly discusses his outlook on the Chicago Bears after Chicago took quarterback Caleb Willams first overall, the drama surrounding the Atlanta Falcons after they selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick, and the Buffalo Bills trading with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next, former Washington State Cougars edge rusher Brennan Jackson talks about being ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s favorite defensive end and what the team that drafts him can expect.

Finally, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman reflects on his five-year college career and former teammate and Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Joe Alt.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

