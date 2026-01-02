NHL
Red Wings vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3
The Detroit Red Wings will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (24-14-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-12-9)
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ABC
Red Wings vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-156)
|Penguins (+130)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (54%)
Red Wings vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Red Wings are +148 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -184.
Red Wings vs Penguins Over/Under
- Red Wings versus Penguins on Jan. 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Red Wings vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -156 favorite at home.