Unrivaled Basketball League: Updated 2025 Rosters With Wildcards, Trades, Sabrina Ionescu

The Unrivaled basketball league announced the rosters for all six teams in a YouTube video released back on November 20th.

Since then, three Wildcard players have been announced (including Sabrina Ionescu), players have opted out of the inaugural season, and trades have been made.

Here's a quick breakdown of the Unrivaled teams, rosters, and how to watch when action tips off this week.

What Is Unrivaled Basketball?

Unrivaled is a winter three-on-three women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The inaugural season features six teams of six players and will utilize a condensed full court with traditional four-quarter games.

Unrivaled will take place in Miami, Florida beginning on January 17th.

The season consists of nine weeks of play (including playoffs) and will run through March. The six teams will play in a round-robin schedule with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.

Unrivaled Basketball Rosters

Here is the full list of teams and rosters for the 2025 Unrivaled basketball league.

Mist Basketball Club

Head Coach: Phil Handy

Jewell Loyd

Dijonai Carrington

Breanna Stewart

Courtney Vandersloot

Rickea Jackson

Aaliyah Edwards

Vinyl Basketball Club

Head Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon

Arike Ogunbowale

Rhyne Howard

Aliyah Boston

Jordin Canada

Rae Burrell

Dearica Hamby

Rose Basketball Club

Head Coach: Nola Henry

Chelsea Gray

Kahleah Copper

Angel Reese

Brittney Sykes

Lexie Hull

Azurá Stevens

Phantom Basketball Club

Head Coach: Adam Harrington

Natasha Cloud

Marina Mabrey

Satou Sabally

Brittney Griner

Katie Lou Samuelson (Wildcard)

Sabrina Ionescu (Wildcard)

Lunar Owls Basketball Club

Head Coach: DJ Sackmann

Shakira Austin

Napheesa Collier

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Allisha Gray

Courtney Williams

Cameron Brink (Wildcard)

Cameron Brink was announced as a Wildcard after signing a two-year deal but will not play this season while recovering from a torn ACL. The Lunar Owls will retain her rights.

Laces Basketball Club

Head Coach: Andrew Wade

Jackie Young

Kayla McBride

Alyssa Thomas

Tiffany Hayes

Kate Martin

Stefanie Dolson

Kelsey Plum was initially announced on the Laces roster but has opted out of joining this season.

Trade News from December 21st:

Natasha Cloud was originally drafted to the Laces BC but was traded to the Lunar Owls and later sent to Phantom BC.

Phantom received the final Wildcard slot, which ended up being Ionesco.

The Lunar Owls acquired Courtney Williams in exchange. Laces BC received Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes in the deal.

How to Watch Unrivaled Basketball

Unrivaled will air two games every Monday, Friday, and Saturday from January 17th to March 17th.

TNT will air games on Monday and Friday, with TruTV showing Saturday's action. All games will be available via streaming on Max.

